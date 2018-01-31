After 2 years, residents finally get their bridge back

AFTER two years of detouring, residents on Back Creek Road are relieved to finally have access to Bentley Road with the opening of Boorabee Park Bridge.

The bridge was closed back in May 2016 when it became extremely unsafe to use, adding an extra 15 kilometres to motorists' trips.

"The bridge catastrophically failed and we needed to put a new bridge in so we sought funding from the Federal Government,” Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said.

It is one of 20 timber bridges in Kyogle to be replaced at a cost of $10 million in 2018 as part of the Federal Government's Bridge to Renewal Program.

Cr Mulholland said this 30 metre steel structure cost approximately $640,000 to build.

With the help of Page MP Kevin Hogan , Kyogle Council has been able to make a significant dent in their infrastructure backlog over the past few years.

"We started with almost a $50 million backlog and we have chipped that down to $36 million,” Cr Mulholland said.

"That is due largely in part to our positive advocacy but also the partnership that we have developed with our local member and the Federal Government to deliver these kinds of projects.”

Since the beginning of the Bridge to Renewal Program back in 2013, Kyogle identified they had 200 bridges that needed attention which has now dropped down to 166.

"We have 24 bridges planned for the next 12 months and our works program is quite ambitious and we recognise that but we will deliver those bridges,” Cr Mulholland said.

Mr Hogan said Kyogle has seen the most funding for infrastructure projects than any of the other local government areas in the electorate of Page.

"I can tell you very clearly Kyogle is winning streets above the second LGA for money that we're putting into infrastructure per capita basis,” Mr Hogan said.

"We've done the Toonambar Dam Road, we've done other projects like upgrading the hall.”

"But also with the bridge renewal program they've been very good, and that's what has got them ahead on the infrastructure spend.”