Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UP IN FLAMES: At the April 9 council meeting the city's signature tree project which would have seen the Illawarra Flame Tree proposed as Lismore's own signature tree axed.
UP IN FLAMES: At the April 9 council meeting the city's signature tree project which would have seen the Illawarra Flame Tree proposed as Lismore's own signature tree axed. Bidgee
News

After 2 years, council still can't decide on signature tree

Alison Paterson
by
11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER two years of deliberations, Lismore City Council has deferred its choice of what flora should become the council's 'signature tree'.

This comes after the February 2017 meeting where councillors resolved they would "support the concept of a signature tree, or trees. to be planted in main streets and at city and village entrances”.

Further, they agreed to "consult with community panels and key stakeholders to identify species and locations and report back to council with results within six to 12 months”.

At the April 2019 meeting Cr Vanessa Ekins said she felt the community consultation was not rigorous enough in the council-run online survey which showed residents selected the Illawarra Flame Tree ahead of the Tree Waratah, Silky Oak, Coolamon Tree and her own preference, the Hoop Pine.

"Two years ago I was approached by the idea was a tree festival and the general manager will be pleased to know I got very excited and I put up a notice of motion,” she said

"Unfortunately, our community consultation was very poorly conducted and Lismore already already has a well-documented totem tree, the Hoop Pine.”

Flame tree advocate Phil Dudman said he was disappointed with the decision and said council was missing out on a wonderful opportunity.

"I'm still very positive about the potential for this project to happen as I have a lot of community support,” he said.

council meeting cr vanessa ekins flame tree illawarra flame tree lismore city council phil dudman
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    premium_icon Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    News A FUNDRAISING event hopes to help family dealing with tragic loss.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    What business owners think of one-way street trial

    premium_icon What business owners think of one-way street trial

    Council News A large group of business owners met to discuss the council's trial

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    premium_icon 42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    Business That's 7,500 more than last year

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    'No longer our secret': $550,000 upgrade for caravan park

    premium_icon 'No longer our secret': $550,000 upgrade for caravan park

    Council News This riverside park has had a surge in popularity

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM