After 2 years, council still can't decide on signature tree

UP IN FLAMES: At the April 9 council meeting the city's signature tree project which would have seen the Illawarra Flame Tree proposed as Lismore's own signature tree axed. Bidgee

AFTER two years of deliberations, Lismore City Council has deferred its choice of what flora should become the council's 'signature tree'.

This comes after the February 2017 meeting where councillors resolved they would "support the concept of a signature tree, or trees. to be planted in main streets and at city and village entrances”.

Further, they agreed to "consult with community panels and key stakeholders to identify species and locations and report back to council with results within six to 12 months”.

At the April 2019 meeting Cr Vanessa Ekins said she felt the community consultation was not rigorous enough in the council-run online survey which showed residents selected the Illawarra Flame Tree ahead of the Tree Waratah, Silky Oak, Coolamon Tree and her own preference, the Hoop Pine.

"Two years ago I was approached by the idea was a tree festival and the general manager will be pleased to know I got very excited and I put up a notice of motion,” she said

"Unfortunately, our community consultation was very poorly conducted and Lismore already already has a well-documented totem tree, the Hoop Pine.”

Flame tree advocate Phil Dudman said he was disappointed with the decision and said council was missing out on a wonderful opportunity.

"I'm still very positive about the potential for this project to happen as I have a lot of community support,” he said.