After 18 months, man finally faces court over cafe break-in

An itinerant man has faced court over allegations of a 2018 break-in at the Succulent Cafe in Byron Bay, which closed in 2019.

An itinerant man has faced court over allegations of a 2018 break-in at the Succulent Cafe in Byron Bay, which closed in 2019.

A MAN has faced court more than a year and a half after a break-in at a cafe in Byron Bay.

The case against Ben Asange, 39, who has lived in Byron Bay but has no fixed place of abode, went briefly before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on Friday after warrants were executed.

Asange had been previously convicted of a separate property offence in his absence.

Before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke lodged a guilty plea for a 2018 break-in which occurred at a Byron Bay eatery.

The court heard the court attendance notice linked to that offence had not been served upon the defendant.

Ms Anderson-Clarke made no application for bail on Asange's behalf.

"I'm not in a position to proceed with the sentence today," she said.

She told the court there was some medical material relating to her client which may assist the court when Asange is ultimately sentenced.

"Given his history, the court may also be assisted by a sentencing assessment report," she said.

Numerous warrants had been issued for Asange's arrest before he was brought before court.

On the night of November 22, 2018, the Succulent Cafe on Byron St, Byron Bay, was broken into and an iPad, eftpos machine and $1000 cash was stolen.

CCTV of the incident showed Asange as the perpetrator.

The other property offence related to an August 27, 2018 incident when Asange was struck at a speed of 5-10km by a motorist whose vision was impaired by the sun on Williams Lane in Byron Bay.

After being hit, Asange began yelling at the driver and threw an object at the car, smashing the windscreen.

According to court documents, Asange is unemployed, a father to one young child and has a "lengthy criminal history".

This includes previous convictions for break-and-enters, thefts, stealing vehicles and robbery.

Magistrate Michael Dakin formally refused bail and adjourned the matter to September 14.