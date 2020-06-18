We've told your stories for 144 years, we won't stop

The first edition of The Northern Star in 1876.

THE Northern Star has been evolving since the day the first edition in 1876.

But a common thread links those years of constant progress.

It can be found in the people whose stories the paper has been telling for 144 years.

The Star will go on telling people's stories as it progresses to its digital future this month.

To help our readers with the transition to digital, we're offering a two-month free trial.

Visit https://www.northernstar.com.au/subscriptions/premium-offer/ to find out more about this deal.

Still want your news in print? From Monday, the best of our local stories, written by journalists who live and work on the Northern Rivers, will be featured every day in our sister paper, The Daily Telegraph.

But as we pause to mark the end of the Star in a print format, we are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers' special memories.

Was your story told in the paper?

Perhaps it was someone else's story that made a lasting impression?

Or the appearance of your children's photos in the sports section? Or on the front page?

Were you among the tens of thousands whose milestones in life were recorded in our social and classified pages through the years?

We want to hear your memories of The Northern Star and share them with our readers ‒ in the paper and online.

Tell us, too, what events, occasions or stories you would like to see highlighted leading up to the final print edition.

Let us know if you have a special link to the paper.

Perhaps you worked for the Star, or have clippings, or photos that were purchased decades ago.

Maybe someone in the family found some old pages while pulling up the kitchen lino (it wouldn't be the first time).

If you'd like to see them included email the details and photos to us at news@northernstar.com.au or phone 66200500.