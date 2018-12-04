Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Lismore man will front court today after allegedly attempting to hit policemen with his vehicle.

Police will allege that at 11pm on Monday police stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway for a breath test.

As police approached the vehicle the driver, a 42-year-old South Lismore man, reversed his car between two police, missing them by centimetres.

The vehicle kept reversing and only stopped when it had nowhere to go.

Police removed the man from the car. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police station.

At Lismore he told police that he had drunk 10 glasses of wine.

Checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and the car was unregistered. He recorded a breath analysis that was more than seven times higher then the .02 limit for disqualified drivers.

He was charged with high range drink driving (second-plus offence), driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    premium_icon Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    News THE case against this doctor included a "number of diverse complaints".

    'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    premium_icon 'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    Crime Flying drones near emergency services aircraft could mean jail time

    $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    premium_icon $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    Environment NR residents have returned more than 33 million containers

    Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    premium_icon Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    Politics Hogan asks parliament for fairer petrol prices

    Local Partners