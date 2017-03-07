African-Australian women go on stage to shake off dark memories

DOCO: The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film tells the story of four African refugees in Australia who join a theatre group.

THE Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe is a new documentary that tells the story of of four African-Australian women originally from Eritrea, Kenya, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Aminata, Rosemary, Yordy and Yarrie all fled violence and sexual abuse in their homelands, and they eventually found a safe haven in Australia.

For years they each held their pain within, until they decide to join a theatre group and speak out.

Under the guidance of theatre director Ros Horin, the four women came together to let their life stories be transformed into an extraordinary theatrical experience, which became a sell-out success from its very first show.

Filmed over three years, the documentary charts the personal journeys of the four women, from their first theatre group meeting through trauma, healing and public triumph, as The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe travels from western Sydney, to the city, to the international stage.

The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film had its World Premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June and was named one of the top five Australian documentaries in the Audience Awards.

Following two sell-out screenings at the Melbourne International Film Festival, it came third in the Audience Awards for documentary.

Ballina Region for Refugees will be hosting a screening of this film at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Thursday, March 16, from 7pm. Tickets are $23.

$5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Ballina Region for Refugees.

Click here to book tickets.