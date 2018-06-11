Menu
ON THE MENU: Lismore African Festival cooks feed a few hundred people.
Africa lights up the City Hall

jennifer crawley
11th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
AFRICA came alive at Lismore City Hall on Saturday evening. Sounds and aromas of live drumming, dancing and slow cooked African food wafted out into the streets and delighted up to 500 people who attended the African Festival.

"This is the night that the African community unites and showcases some of the culture to the wider Lismore community,'' African Festival chairperson Alison Lucas said.

Beef okra, with a vegetarian option, was on the menu with cooks crowded in the kitchen preparing the meal after completing a food safety preparation course through Anglicare. The women prepared the menu and shopped for a feast that was enjoyed by at least 300 people.

Local Africans attending Festival
Ms Lucas said up to 300 Africans live in the Lismore area. She said the community was made up of refugees, students and locals that were born in the region. She said members of the community have originally hailed from all parts of Africa.

Local woman Mary Ajok at the African Festival
Congolese dancers capped off a night that was enjoyed by all ages, with children, adults and the older community taking part.

Organisers were hoping the inaugural 2018 Lismore African Festival was the first of many to grace the region and are already looking for sponsors and community groups to participate in next year's event.

