Image from outside the Canberra home. Picture: 10 Daily
Politics

AFP raid home of former media adviser

by Ally Foster
4th Sep 2019 12:37 PM

OFFICERS from the Australian Federal Police have raided the home of a former government media Adviser in Canberra this morning.

At around 9am AFP officers arrived at the home in suburb of Griffith, which belongs to a former senior media adviser within the government, according to 10 Daily.

An AFP spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au officers were executing a search warrant at the home.

"This activity does not relate to any current or impending threat to the Australian community," the spokesperson said.

"As this is an ongoing matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The spokesperson also confirmed the search warrant activity was in relation to a Commonwealth official.

10 Daily reporter, Jonathan Lea, said officers left the premises with bags of evidence.

More to come.

