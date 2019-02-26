AFLW talent ID day at Oakes Oval

TALENT ISPOTTED: Three new recruits were identified during a GC SUNS Talent ID day in 2018. Now L-R Charlotte Hammans (Gold Coast), Kitara Whap-Farrar (Cairns) and Ellie Hampson (Townsville) are aiming to kick goals for their new club.

TALENT ISPOTTED: Three new recruits were identified during a GC SUNS Talent ID day in 2018. Now L-R Charlotte Hammans (Gold Coast), Kitara Whap-Farrar (Cairns) and Ellie Hampson (Townsville) are aiming to kick goals for their new club. Chris Hyde

THE Gold Coast SUNS is looking to recruit young women athletes who aspire to play Aussie Rules at the highest level.

On March 10, the SUNS will host an Australian Football League Women's Talent ID day to assist the club spot star potential for the 2020 AFLW season.

SUNS Head of Women's Football, Fiona McLarty, said the ID days will give aspiring women footballers the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of SUNS coaching staff.

She said the club is looking for expressions of interest, particularly from cross-code athletes who want to give AFL football a shot.

"Coming into AFLW in 12 months time in 2020 we're looking to ID some talent that will be ready to play then,” McLarty said.

"There's lots of different attributes we think transfer really well to AFL, so we encourage people that have never picked up a football before but think they might be interested in trying to play, to come along and have a go.”

McLarty said the Talent ID days were an important step in the club's list-build, particularly when it comes rookie player selection.

"It's a great opportunity for us to find some extra players and build our list,” she said.

"If you actually look at the AFLW this year, there's quite a few girls playing for different clubs in the rookie positions coming from different sports: basketball, rugby 7's, ultimate frisbee even.

"There's girls from all different backgrounds playing AFLW so we think there could be some people out there in our area that we could capture and get them to come across to our game.”

McLarty said players who impress during the talent ID days will be considered to represent the SUNS during the 2019 Winter Series as preparation for the 2020 AFLW season.

Successful applicants will then be invited to undergo typical speed and agility testing as well as take part in a variety of small-sided games to test their abilities to read the play and adapt.

Earlier this month the Gold Coast SUNS announced the signings of three inaugural AFLW players; Kitara Whap-Farrar (Cairns), Ellie Hampson (Townsville) and Charlotte Hammans (Gold Coast) who all attended a Talent ID day in 2018.

Click here for registration details.