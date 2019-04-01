Phillips scoops top AFLW award

Erin Phillips added to her grand final awards when she was crowned AFLW MVP. (Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

ADELAIDE Crows superstar Erin Phillips has capped a stellar season by being awarded the AFLW Players' MVP award.

Phillips, who suffered a serious knee injury in her side's grand final win over Carlton on Sunday, polled 143 votes to claim the prize ahead of Fremantle's Kiara Bowers (107 votes) and Collingwood's Ashleigh Brazill (85 votes).

Phillips was not at the presentation ceremony in Melbourne to accept her award following her shattering ACL injury.

"It's a truly humbling experience to be voted by your peers as the most valuable player in the league," Phillips said.

"Individual accolades don't sit that well with me because it's your teammates and coaches who help you get to the level but I'm proud of what I've been able to achieve in my AFLW career so far.

"There's a huge amount of talent running around in the AFLW and it's increasing every year. The future of the competition is brighter than ever and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Fellow Crow Chelsea Randall took home the most courageous player award, beating out Fremantle's Kiara Bowers and Blue Brianna Davey.

Erin Phillips injures her knee in the AFLW grand final. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes) KELLY BARNES

But Davey did not go home empty-handed, winning the best captain award by one vote with Phillips the runner-up.

Madison Prespakis, who starred for Carlton in the grand final defeat, was judged the best first-year player.