Amie Rohan's first post after ex’s new love

Amie Rohan has posted a gorgeous photo of herself with daughters Bella and Sadie Rose after ex-husband Gary Rohan appeared to go public with the new love in his life.

The split couple last year had a high-profile separation following their heart-breaking journey of losing third daughter Willow just hours after birth.

The Geelong footballer on the weekend shared an image to Instagram on Saturday in which he's cosying up to his daughters and a mystery woman.

The picture was one of many taken during first birthday celebrations for Rohan's daughter, Sadie Rose.

While he didn't identify his apparent new belle on Instagram,The Herald Sun reports Rohan is dating Madi Bennett, a physiotherapist who once worked for the Cats.

Geelong star Gary Rohan posted a series of images on his Instagram.

Amie Rohan's latest post on Instagram.

Rohan is yet to speak publicly about the speculation surrounding his link with Bennett.

The Geelong speedster parted ways with wife Amie Rohan last year.

The split occurred just a few months after the couple celebrated the birth of Sadie Rose in March 2020.

A year later, Amie opened up about the breakdown of the couple's marriage and the devastating loss of their daughter, Willow Nevaeh, in 2018.

Rohan's Easter Instagram post made no mention of her former partner's new relationship and she is yet to comment publicly about her husband appearing to find love again.

The adorable images of Amie with her daughters meted hearts among her 42,000 Instagram followers.

She has been moving on with her life as the glowing mum to her daughters and has recently been an ambassador for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

It was rumoured that Rohan's new relationship led to friction between Rohan and teammate Tom Hawkins.

Rohan has not yet spoken publicly about his alleged new relationship.

