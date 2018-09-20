AFL team’s $8 million trade gamechanger

ON the same day Swans star Dan Hannebery said he was looking exclusively at a trade to St Kilda, the Saints emerged as a key contender for another player looking to exit NSW.

Foxfooty.com.au senior reporter Tom Morris told 3AW's Sportsday, the Saints loom as the "joker in the pack" for Giants midfielder Dylan Shiel.

"Their (the Saints') priority No. 1 is Dylan Shiel," Morris said.

"There have been talks of $1.2 million, even $1.3 million contracts for Dylan Shiel over six years.

"Opposition clubs - and this is not just St Kilda - firmly believe Dylan Shiel will ask for a trade, if not this week, the next week. Paul Connors hardly hosed that suggestion down (on Wednesday).

"All I'm saying is St Kilda is going very hard and I'd watch this space to see what happens in the next week."

Connors told AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday he wouldn't be surprised if Shiel left Greater Western Sydney.

"He's contracted for another year and, like all trades for anyone in contract, it has to work both ways," Connors said.

"He's comfortable, his girlfriend's extremely happy in Sydney.

"There's a possibility in Melbourne - he won't be going to Fremantle or to Adelaide or to the other Sydney team - he's at GWS next year or in town (Melbourne)."

Dan Hannebery. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Hannebery expects to be part of a St Kilda resurgence in the next couple of years.

The Sydney star has talked up the Saints' prospects, which look bleak after they dropped to 16th this year.

Hannebery confirmed St Kilda are his only potential destination and he is confident a trade deal will be struck.

"I haven't made this decision overnight, I've clearly looked at some of the players they have and who are coming through," he said.

"No doubt they're a young, developing club.

"They wouldn't have had the year they were expecting, but they beat Melbourne … and they pushed the Tigers all the way (in round 10).

"I'm super-impressed by their footy club." The 2012 premiership player is set to leave the Swans with three years left on his contract.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Hannebery said he and Sydney agreed on him trying to move back to his native Victoria.

Hannebery added he would be happy to stay with the Swans, but is confident about a deal being struck.

"It all happened very quickly as I thought I'd be a Swan for life," he said. "Things change really quick. 'Why now?' is because I guess it's probably the right time." Injury restricted Hannebery to 15 games this season, his lowest total in nine years.

But he played the last four matches and is upbeat about what he can offer St Kilda.

"I have a lot of work to do, but I'm really confident I can get back to full health and top form," he said.

- with AAP