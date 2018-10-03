Noosa tightens around AFL big fish

CARLTON flew Dylan Shiel to Noosa on a private jet as part of its pitch to the in-demand GWS midfielder.

A rumour floated by Essendon great Tim Watson on SEN recently was confirmed by the Herald Sun, who reported Shiel met on the Queensland coast with Blues powerbrokers Stephen Silvagni, Chris Judd and Brendon Bolton on Tuesday.

"It means Carlton are going absolutely as hard as they possibly can to land Dylan Shiel and are pretty confident they're going to get him," the Herald Sun's Sam Edmund told SEN Breakfast. "This was the big sales pitch."

St Kilda, Hawthorn and Essendon are also pursuing the 25-year-old, but Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd has questioned his value.

Lloyd told AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday morning he believes Dockers star Lachie Neale - who is considering a move to Brisbane - is a better target.

"Lachie Neale is a better footballer than Dylan Shiel," Lloyd said.

NO MOORE TRADE RUMOURS PLEASE

Collingwood young gun Darcy Moore isn't going anywhere, according to SEN's Tim Watson.

"Take this to the bank, press record everybody, Darcy Moore is staying at Collingwood," Watson told SEN Breakfast on Wednesday.

"Not likely to ... Darcy Moore is staying at Collingwood. 100 per cent. Darcy Moore will be at Collingwood."

Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch is another we can cross off the trade list. Crows list manager Justin Reid told AFL Trade Radio said the 24-year-old, who didn't play a game in 2018 because of a groin injury, was staying in Adelaide.

"I can rule out trading Brad Crouch. We had a laugh about that rumour," Reid said.

HOGAN TO BE FREO'S HERO

Melbourne have left the door open for Jesse Hogan to seek a trade to Fremantle.

And if that happens the Demons will chase Gold Coast captain Steven May hard. Melbourne have steadfastly fought off advances from the Dockers in the past, with the WA club keen to lure the power forward back to his home state. But the Demons have softened their stance with Hogan, who has dealt with the death of his father and testicular cancer in the past 18 months, and is out of contract at the end of next season.

"Jesse's got a bit of thinking to do over the next few days," Mahoney told Trade Radio on Tuesday.

"He's at a stage of his career where he's got to work out what's best for him and one option he wants to consider is going back to Perth.

"He's going to take the next few days to think about that. (A trade) is certainly a chance at this stage.

"Through his management he'll come back to us before the trade period starts on Monday."

The Demons are keen for the 23-year-old to stay but are understanding of his personal circumstances should he request a trade.

If that is how the situation unfolds they will demand a hefty return, most likely two first-round draft picks.

That scenario would give them salary cap space and picks to satisfy the Suns to part with the contracted May, which is the only way he'll join the club. "We wouldn't be able to afford Steven May with Jesse on our list so that's the way they're linked and it's an opportunity that is created for us, but there's a decision to be made by Jesse first of all," Mahoney said.

"As a club we have to look at every possible opportunity and Steven May is a player we've been tracking for a little while.

"We think as a club if he decides to come to Melbourne, we'd be a really good choice for him." Mahoney also confirmed his club is interested in luring Kade Kolodjashnij from the Gold Coast and Braydon Preuss from North Melbourne.

Dean Kent, Dom Tyson and Aaron vandenBerg are likely to continue their careers elsewhere next season.

