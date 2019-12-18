Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fremantle’s David Mundy suffers broken leg while riding bike.
Fremantle’s David Mundy suffers broken leg while riding bike.
News

AFL star breaks leg in freak accident

18th Dec 2019 2:09 PM

Fremantle's David Mundy has suffered a broken leg while riding a bike with his children.

The 34-year-old sustained a fibular fracture just above his left ankle in the first week of December.

Mundy initially returned to training but was sent for scans after reporting soreness and will now require non weight-bearing immobilisation for at least four weeks.

"Most likely, the fracture is a result of an injury that David sustained whilst riding his bike with his children," Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

David Mundy has broken his leg.
David Mundy has broken his leg.

 

"Post the incident, David completed two weeks of training without any issue, but presented with soreness last Friday.

"David is a professional and we are sure he will do everything he can to get his body in the best shape for 2020.

"Given the type of injury, at this stage there are no set time frames for David's return to football."

afl david mundy fremantle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire danger closes State Forests over the festive season

        Bushfire danger closes State Forests over the festive season

        News ANYONE planning a camping or bushwalking holiday this festive season should be aware that many State Forests will be closed due to the high bushfire danger.

        ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        premium_icon ‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers are set to swelter with high temperatures predicted...

        Cop’s ear bitten after Christmas party, court hears

        premium_icon Cop’s ear bitten after Christmas party, court hears

        News THE South Lismore man is accused of assaulting the police officer and a security...

        Lismore home to second deadliest greyhound track in NSW

        premium_icon Lismore home to second deadliest greyhound track in NSW

        News Greyhound Welfare Commission refutes dog track claims.