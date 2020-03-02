AFL men and women fly high at double header

MAGPIES CRUSH ROOSTERS: IN a practice match at Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre on Saturday the Byron Magpies overcame the Moorooka Roosters. Photo: Alsion Paterson

FROM the first siren in the AFL double-header at Cavanbah on Saturday it was game on with the local sides showing promising form for a cracker 2020 season.

Although outclassed first by the Ballina Bombers women and then the Byron Magpies men's teams, the Moorooka Roosters played valiantly and certainly put their skin in the game in every sense.

The women's match was umpired by Sam Esposito and Yianni Kavassilas, who had their hands full as the teams played a fast and physical game.

While the Roosters showed flashes of excellence, they were constantly outgunned by the more accurate passing and kicking of the Bombers.

The black and red players kept the action at their goal end for the majority of the four quarters.

However, despite the scoreboard showing their loss margin increasing by the minute, the Roosters kept their sense of humour, displayed when nuggety Emma Goldsmith realised she had no hope to get the Sherrin from a much taller Bomber, so in an effort to direct the opposition from scoring, threw herself onto the ground in a breakdance move known as 'the worm'.

Ballina coach Nick Jackson said he was pleased his players maintained the game plan to win with a 10-21-81 to 1-0-6 win.

Meanwhile, the men's game which was valiantly umpired solo by Kavassilias, was also a massacre.

The Magpies superior fitness, player's spatial awareness and super-accurate kicking and passing was consistent throughout the game and clearly showed the Rooster deficiencies in ball-handling.

From the get-go Byron passed the ball smoothly then when passed to the forwarded line players was threaded through the posts like clockwork.

Alas, the Rooster by comparison constantly wasted opportunities and their failure to convert let them down.

But while a win was beyond them, an inspiring three-quarter time speech by Rooster coach Cameron Viney lifted his team into a new level and they put the Magpies under real and sustained pressure for the fist time.

But it was too little too late as Byron won by 95 points with a final score of 17-18-120 to 3-7-25.