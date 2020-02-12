AFL jumper to draw on club’s past

ARTISTS CALL-OUT: Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club is calling on local artists under 18 to design their 2020 indigenous Round, In 2018 Lance Franklin with Swans Academy indigenous kids Josh Arnolda, Jordan Endemann and Brodi Williams at Bare Island, La Perouse in the new Sydney Swans indigenous Round jumper. Picture. Phil Hillyard

AN OPPORTUNITY to have your artwork adorn the jumpers for the AFL indigenous round played on the Northern Rivers is up for grabs for one talented young artist.

Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club president Philip Knowles said the competition is open to artists under 18 years to have their design recognised and worn at one of the most significant rounds of the 2020 season.

“The club is calling for our indigenous family and friends to design a guernsey to be used during 2020-2022 seasons,” he said.

“It will be worn during the Sir Douglas Nichols round by initially our youngest youth teams and will be expanded across the club year on year,” he said.

“The guernsey must still be identifiable as part of the Lismore Swans, the design must tell a story about the local area which is reflected in the print,” he said.

Knowles said all artists should refer to past guernseys worn by the Sydney Swans or Gold Coast Suns to see how AFL clubs adopted the indigenous print to a traditional jumper.

The top three designs will be voted by the JAFC committee, reviewed by a local elder and a public poll will be undertaken commencing March 9 and close 11:59pm March 15.

“The winner will be announced on Tuesday March 17 and will receive their own Tribal Sport guernsey framed by local business Sheila Turner Framers,” he said.

“The competition open Friday February 14 and closes 11:59pm Friday February 28.”

Club coaching director Shane Maguire said the guernsey and its round show respect to the player who went before.

“And to the local and wider indigenous community, those who have and who are playing at the highest, level.

“My two teenage sons are indigenous, they’re proud of their heritage and will embrace and wear the new guernsey with pride.”

Conditions of entry include:

– Colours of red, white, black and grey

– Base Guernsey colour can either be red or grey

– Must be identifiable as Lismore Swans and a story of the local area reflected in the print.

– Submit design and story brief via email to lismoreswansjuniors@gmail.com or hand to a club committee member.

– Hand drawn entries are permitted.

Information via lismoreswansjuniors@gmail.com or www.lismoreswansjuniors.com.au