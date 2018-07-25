Menu
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan goal umpires Auskick match. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

AFL chief blasted by game’s greats over rules trial

by Ben Higgins
25th Jul 2018 4:16 PM
TWO of the AFL's modern-day greats have slammed AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan over proposed rule trials in in-season games.

Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling and three-time Coleman Medallist Matthew Lloyd were left stunned when the idea was raised on Wednesday.

Ling and Lloyd both questioned the ramfications of trialling rules during regular season games and how it would impact the game's integrity.

Ling tweeted his disappointment with the idea.

"In regards to trialling rule changes in current season - every game matters for fans, draft picks and integrity," he said.

"If it happens I hope Melbourne FC are refunded $500,000 and apologies are issued. Every game's integrity mattered then, why not now?"

Cameron Ling is less than impressed with the idea.
Cameron Ling is less than impressed with the idea.

Lloyd was similarly critical of McLachlan, who introduced a pre-finals bye to stop teams mass resting players ahead of finals.

"I can't believe Gillon has floated this one," he said.

"This is the same Gillon McLachlan who introduced a bye after Round 23 because he was so disappointed teams were resting players before finals and he wasn't happy we weren't having the best teams out there, yet he's happy to toy with the rules and integrity of the game late in the season himself?

"I think it's really contradictory. They can't possibly do this."

Collingwood premiership midfielder Mick McGuane labelled the idea "policy on the run",

"Trialling new rules during an AFL season surely compromises its integrity. Staggering thoughts. Policy on the run. Stop jumping at shadows," he tweeted.

