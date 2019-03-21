Photo saga has officially gone bonkers

This is some serious dedication.

TO SAY the Tayla Harris photo controversy caused a storm in Australia would be a severe understatement.

After becoming the target for a number of social media trolls commenting on an image of her punting a goal, the 21-year-old has more or less become an overnight icon for women's sport.

Support rained in around Australia for the rising footy star after she went public in condemning the trolls.

"Some of the comments were sexual abuse, what I would consider sexual abuse on social media," she said.

"These people need to be called out by the AFL, but something needs to go further. It's something maybe Victoria Police have to look at."

The US even jumped on the hype, publishing articles about the captivating issue on Thursday.

However meaningful, they were all dwarfed by this superfan this morning. A Crows superfan by the name of Blake, helped along by the folks at Mix 102.3 Adelaide, immortalised the iconic image on himself with a tattoo on his forearm.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the trolls "cowardly grubs" on Thursday morning.

"They're nothing new unfortunately. They're cowards, they're weak. They're acting out some sort of hatred in a way that lessens people. We should treat them as the grubs they are."

There’s a Ken Hinkley tattoo doing the rounds, so we gave @Adelaide_FC superfan Blake some Don Pyke ink this morning on @Mix1023



He also decided to support @taylaharriss while he was at it



Well played Blake!!! pic.twitter.com/WgMCyie20w — Mark Soderstrom (@Mark_Soda) March 20, 2019

Channel Seven controversially pulled down the photo after it attracted offensive comments from online trolls.

The network later re-posted the picture and offered an apology after Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer said she was "disgusted" by the ordeal.

"Im disgusted by the trolling that has taken place. In fact I was pretty frankly, disgusted, by Channel 7's response in actually taking down her picture rather than dealing with the trolls," Mrs O'Dwyer said via Channel 10.

"We need to out these trolls. We need to out these people who would seek to make misogynist comments about women."

"In response to the photo being taken down, I think it's important to point out that the broadcaster's immediate response was one of protection," Carlton chief executive Cain Liddle said.

"They recognised that error." Earlier on Wednesday, Harris described the comments as "sexual abuse" in an interview on RSN.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the problem wasn't just an issue for Seven, a broadcastpartner of the AFL, or the football code. "It's more a challenge with the platform, social media, because this is not an isolatedincident," McLachlan told reporters in Sydney.

"But when it's unacceptable commentary, more and more people are calling that out and that is what has happened here."

"It is, I think, a remarkable photo - it shows a great athlete at her most powerful," he said.

Adelaide's Erin Phillips, considered the AFLW's best player, was among a host of athletes dismayed at some online responses.

"There is a lot of trolls that get away with things that shouldn't be allowed," Phillips told reporters in Adelaide.

"But in saying that, what a fantastic response from the community to get behind Tayla.

"It has empowered her. And it has shown to the community, to Australia, that it's unacceptable to troll and put people down."