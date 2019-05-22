Revealed: Key details about mid-season draft

Aaron Sandilands could be back in action by Round 15. Pic: AAP

AARON Sandilands could return to football by Round 15, with Fremantle unlikely to take a mid-season draft selection next Monday.

The star ruckman has stepped up his rehabilitation from a calf injury and is expected to return in plenty of time for a potential finals campaign.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon recently denied "unsubstantiated reports" the Dockers spoke to Sandilands about retiring to allow the club a mid-season draft pick.

Sandilands hasn't played since Round 13 last year and turns 36 in December this year.

Harley Bennell is only a fortnight away from a return after his latest calf setback while Shane Kersten hasn't written off his season despite a long-running foot injury.

It means the Dockers will likely join West Coast, Brisbane and Geelong as clubs without a mid-season pick, with St Kilda considering Patrick McCartin's position.

Fox Footy will telecast Monday's mid-season draft at 6.30pm, with two recruiting representatives from each club to attend an AFL House event expected to last about 30 minutes.

No players will attend the event given the uncertainty about their selection, with about 15 picks likely to be taken.

Kyle Dunkley is in the mix to be picked up in the mid-season draft. Picture: Getty Images

Players selected will then be available at a media event the next day and will be eligible to play for their new teams the next week.

Coburg's Sam Lowson, Gippsland Power's Kyle Dunkley, South Fremantle's Marlion Pickett and Williamstown's Mitch Hibberd are some of the players being considered by clubs.

AFL talent manager Kevin Sheehan believes the players most likely to actually play AFL this year are those chosen by a club from its aligned VFL team given the challenges of learning team tactics and playing styles.

But Geelong coach Chris Scott said on Monday clubs were simply stockpiling players instead of securing them for roles within the 2019 season.

"I don't think that was the intention, and it looks like that's the way it might be used," he said.

"Stephen Wells, who I have an enormous amount of respect for, our list manager and recruiting manager, has been opposed to the idea for a long time on the basis that the art of list management is getting your team ready for the whole season."