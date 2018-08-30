Menu
Dayne Beams has endured a tough year.
AFL

Beams: 'I’m not going anywhere'

30th Aug 2018 4:19 PM
DAYNE Beams isn't going anywhere.
The former Brisbane captain has declared he will see out his contract with the Lions after intense speculation he wanted to return to Victoria.
Beams is contracted to Brisbane until the end of 2020.
Media reports suggested Beams wanted to return to Collingwood, the club he left to join Brisbane after the 2014 season.
However, Beams said he was committed to the Lions.
"After having our exit meetings earlier this week, I thought it was a good time to let everybody know I won't be going anywhere," he told the club website.

"I love the coach, the playing group, and am excited about where this footy club is headed.
"I have never asked for a trade away from the Lions and would like to put an end to any speculation over my playing future. I will be seeing out my contract here."
Beams relinquished the Lions captaincy earlier this year as he dealt with the mental health issues after the death of his father but responded in the second half of the season to be named in the All-Australian 40-man squad.

