Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ablett has been banned for the first time in his career.
Gary Ablett has been banned for the first time in his career.
AFL

Banned: Cats may challenge Gazza suspension

by Lauren Wood
5th May 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Geelong champ Gary Ablett has been handed his first-ever suspension by the AFL's match review officer.

But the Cats are eyeing a challenge at the AFL Tribunal.

Ablett was reported after collecting Bomber Dylan Shiel high with a glancing elbow in the first term.

Today, AFL MRO Michael Christian graded the clash intentional, high contact and low impact, resulting in a one-week suspension.

The Herald Sun understands that a QC will consider the case tonight, with Geelong to make a final call on a possible challenge tomorrow morning.

It's expected if the Cats challenge, with the focus will likely centre on the conduct grading (intentional or careless).

Ablett does not risk an extra week penalty by challenging, but the club, if the challenge is unsuccessful, faces a $10,000 cost.

Shiel was paid a free-kick from the incident  but not seriously hurt.

"It was definitely worth a free kick but not enough force (for a suspension)," Wayne Carey said on Triple M.

"At worst a fine. (It was) Clumsy. He's a ballplayer, Gary Ablett."

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News THE new laws come into effect later this month and will see first-time offenders losing their licence on-the-spot.

    44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

    premium_icon 44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

    Whats On Despite police raid and drug testing, the festival was a successs

    Casino driver accepts he will be jailed for hitting cyclists

    premium_icon Casino driver accepts he will be jailed for hitting cyclists

    Crime 34-year-old is awaiting sentencing over the incident on Bruxner Hwy

    New $40 million mega hotel proposed for popular town

    premium_icon New $40 million mega hotel proposed for popular town

    Business Three-storey development would have a private rooftop pool and bar