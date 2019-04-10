'Good knock' costs Dusty a week

RICHMOND notched a win at the AFL tribunal but will still be without Dustin Martin on Saturday after his off-the-ball and high elbow was deemed worthy of a one-week ban.

But he could still be in the league's sights for his middle-finger salute and snorting sledge.

The star Tiger's strike was classified as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact by match review officer Michael Christian, but he succeeded in getting the charge downgraded to low impact and his penalty reduced from two weeks to one at Tuesday night's hearing.

Giant Adam Kennedy - who was on the receiving end of the elbow - gave evidence via phone and described it as "a good knock", but had maintained that he had stepped into Martin's path "to be a little bit of a nuisance", had expected impact and that he had first been struck on the shoulder.

Martin did not make any comment upon leaving the 90-minute hearing, with Richmond football boss Neil Balme lamenting the Brownlow medallist's absence against Port Adelaide this weekend.

"He still gets a week, which is a bit sad, but it was a good hearing," he said.

Kennedy had suffered no ill-effects after the incident and said he had experienced no pain.

The AFL had argued that there had been potential to cause serious injury - including concussion or injury to the jaw, temple or cheekbone - while Richmond affirmed that it was a "thrusting, prodding motion with the forearm … a 'get out of my way' motion" that was "not a direct hit".

Dustin Martin after the Tribunal hearing.

Martin, 27, was also required to provide explanation for his middle-finger and snorting gesture directed at Giants ruck Shane Mumford by close of business on Tuesday, with the AFL set to rule on the incident today.

He could be fined by the league's football operations department over the look of the move.

Saturday will mark the first time since 2010 that Richmond will be without all of Martin, skipper Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Alex Rance (knee) and Jack Riewoldt (wrist).

Coach Damien Hardwick had queried the attention given to Martin following Saturday's loss to Greater Western Sydney, with Balme saying it simply came with the territory.

"(Martin) has just got to take a breath - he's a very, very good player," he said.

"He gets the treatment because that's what he is - he's just got to get past it. We've got to help him a bit with it, but it'd be nice if he did get a couple of extra frees. We'll see what happens there.

"He's got a week off which is disappointing for us, but in two weeks' time we'll be back at it and we'll see if we can give him a bit of confidence."