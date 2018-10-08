Eagles to snatch Saints ruckman

It’s just a hug between future teammates.

WITH Nic Naitanui set to miss most of 2019 with second knee injury in three years, the West Coast Eagles are looking to bring St Kilda ruckman Tom Hickey west.

The 27-year-old ruckman will be a big boost to the side who's engine room has taken a hit with Scott Lycett set to move to Port Adelaide.

Hickey is a contracted player at the Saints and West Coast would be looking a second-round draft pick to bring the big ruckman to the Eagles.

Morris said Hickey is the Eagles No.1 priority with free agent Western Bulldogs premiership ruckman Jordan Roughead their second option.

"At the moment West Coast have picks 21 and 37 in the national draft. This is without any Tom Lynch compensation. Tom Hickey would come for that draft pick," Morris said.

"Jordan Roughead's a free agent so he can go for free. That's what West Coast have to weigh up - my understanding is Hickey is their No.1 priority, Roughead is their No.2 priority.

"The Hickey deal is really important for this (the Hannebery deal) because if Hickey goes to West Coast, it's likely St Kilda will get that No.37 pick back in return.

"St Kilda have absolutely no picks between their first pick and about pick 58 at the moment. So they have to use that Hickey pick to get Hannebery along and maybe a future second round pick as well.

"That's why they don't really mind if they lose him."

Tom Hickey’s performances against the Eagles have put him in line for a trade.

Saints great Leigh Montagna said it's how Hickey plays against the Eagles that make him the more attractive prospect.

"I think West Coast are pretty keen on Tom Hickey," Montagna said.

"I think he's put in some good performances against the Eagles in the past. They like his athleticism on the big ground over in Perth.

"So I think they're pretty keen on him but they are going to have to give up a draft pick for Tom Hickey."