Zac Clarke could join Essendon. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images.
AFL

Bombers set to sign former Freo ruck

by Staff Writers with AAP
14th Nov 2018 12:06 PM

ESSENDON is closing in on a back-up for No.1 ruckman Tom Bellchambers, with former Fremantle tall Zac Clarke expected to join the club via a draft in coming weeks.

Clarke was cut the by the Dockers at the end of the 2017 season after 101 games, with a persistent knee injury ruining his last season with the WA club.

But the 28-year-old starred with eventual premiers Subiaco in the WAFL this season and is set to fill the void left by the surprise retirement of Matthew Leuenberger.

"Adrian (Dodoro) will just look at best available. For him, it will come down the talent that is still there when our first pick comes up," Essendon chief executive officer Xavier Campbell said on Tuesday.

"We haven't got any major needs, obviously just trying to fill this final piece in the ruck, we've had ongoing discussions, but it will be about best available."

