Overlooked: First-year Hawk earning praise from greats

FIRST-YEAR Hawk James Worpel is making waves after being plucked out with Hawthorn's first selection in the 2017 draft.

The inside midfielder produced one of the more impressive individual performances any of his fellow draft class players have produced this season, impacting with a standout game in the Hawks' 72-point win over Carlton on Sunday.

Worpel's strong 32 disposals, five inside 50s and four tackles performance drew plaudits from three-time premiership coach Mick Malthouse, receiving one vote in his 3-2-1 best on ground votes on ABC Grandstand.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson was full of praise for the 19-year-old, who returned to the side and stepped up in the absence of midfielder Jaeger O'Meara.

"Young fella Worpel came into the side as a midfielder and made a real strong contribution for us through the middle," Clarkson said in his post-match press conference.

"Games like that it's obviously good to get the four points and a bit of percentage, but as it turned out but we're still trying to find that group of players that are going to help us get back up the ladder and try to challenge in the next couple of years and that's why it was pleasing, someone like Worpel did well for us today."

Clarkson's multiple mentions of Worpel in his nine-minute press conference indicate the high hopes the four-time premiership coach has for the first year player.

As a dual All-Australian at Under 18 level and having won Vic Country's MVP after a standout Under 18 Championships, the Hawks didn't hesitate to grab the strong bodied midfielder when he slid down the draft order to Pick No. 45 - after some clubs questioned his decision making and kicking execution.

Despite averaging just 43.6 per cent kicking efficiency in the TAC Cup, Worpel's competitiveness and leadership was on show throughout his underage level, with Geelong Falcons coach Daniel O'Keefe telling SEN Inside Football that his "strength to win the contested ball" was better than anyone that he'd coached.

But Worpel has shown in his four AFL games that his strength in the contest will make him a vital cog in Hawthorn's midfield for years to come.

James Worpel is one of nine siblings. Photo: Peter Ristevski

Worpel was extremely pleased with his performance after the match, explaining that he has found the transition from AFL to VFL easy.

"Obviously I'm pretty happy," Worpel told the club's website.

"It is a bit similar (AFL to VFL), it's just another level up. You always get the similarities between the two and footy's footy.

"I am really enjoying it (first year), obviously it's all I've wanted to do since I was a kid. I think I've played four games now which is good and obviously a lot more than I thought in my first year, so every game is a bonus for me."

