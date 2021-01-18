Menu
A development application has been lodged for new dwellings on a property in Byron Bay.
A development application has been lodged for new dwellings on a property in Byron Bay.
‘Affordable housing’ DA released for public comment

Liana Boss
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A proposal to build an “affordable housing” development in Byron Bay is on public exhibition.

Members of the public have until January 24 to have their say on the $2.8 million proposal for 4 Bangalow Rd.

A development application was lodged in December, proposing a “staged affordable housing development” including nine boarding houses, a community building and a manager’s residence.

<< 'Pressing need' behind affordable boarding house proposal >>

A development application has been lodged for new dwellings on a property in Byron Bay.
A development application has been lodged for new dwellings on a property in Byron Bay.

The proposal would see alterations and additions to five existing buildings and another four would be built from scratch.

To be approved, the DA would require permission for the floor space ratio set down by Byron Shire Council’s policies to be varied.

Documents filed with the DA have indicated the proposed development could house 132 people.

