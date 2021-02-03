Menu
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: North Coast Community Housing have put in a DA to Lismore City Council for a $6.5M development comprising one and two bedroom units in McKenzie St
News

Affordable housing block with 30 units awaiting DA

Alison Paterson
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A new $6.5 million social and affordable residential block will help relieve the housing shortage in the region if a DA gets approved by Lismore City Council.

And if the current housing shortage continues, it won’t come a moment too soon.

North Coast Community Housing, chief executive, John McKenna said the project comprises a four storey residential flat building to be used for affordable housing comprising 10 one bedroom units and 20 two bedroom units with associated carparking, civil works and landscaping.

“The property at 42 McKenzie St, Lismore, will be a mix of private and affordable rental and a component of social housing,” he said.

“The plan for the 30 units is for people wanting to downsize as it means they can walk to the shopping centre, parks and hospital.”

SMALLER LIVING: North Coast Community Housing said the proposed 30 unit block will help meet the high demand for one and two bedroom units in Lismore
The proposed block will be situated at 42 McKenzie St, between Hunter and Diadem Sts.

Mr McKenna said the demand for smaller homes is very high across the region.

“The need for one and two bedroom properties is enormous,” he said.

“This also frees up a larger property as people may sell their larger home and means there’s more on the market for families.”

HIGH DEMAND: North Coast Community Housing have put in a DA to Lismore City Council for a $6.5M development comprising one and two bedroom units in McKenzie St, Lismore, saying there is a high demand for homes for people wanting to downsize.
Mr McKenna said the DA was lodged with the council in January 2021 and he hopes they pass it next month or in April.

“We got the block as pat of an equity swap with NSW Government in 2017,” he said.

“Since then we have been looking at options with Lismore City Council since they rezoned the hospital precinct.”

NCCH engaged Newton Denny Chapelle to lodge a DA for the proposed Residential Flat Building at 40-42 McKenzie St, Lismore.

“This type of smaller affordable housing is very much needed in the region,” Mr McKenna said.

Lismore Northern Star

