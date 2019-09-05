Affected by the drought? This support centre can help

SUPPORT: The drought communities' One Stop Shop will visit Tenterfield to provide assistance accessing services to support residents affected by drought.

TENTERFIELD and surrounding residents plagued by drought are encouraged to seek support as a support centre arrives in Tenterfield next week.

The event is open to everyone and is designed to help people access federal and state government funding assistance, information from health providers, contact with local charities distributing drought relief, telecommunications support and advice on drought recovery.

Agencies involved include Department of Human Services mobile centre, Australian Taxation Office, nbn local, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Rural Financial Counsellors, Rural Resilience Program, Centre for Rural and Remote Mental Health, Local Land Services, NSW Farmers, The Salvation Army, Rotary, Friendly Faces, SafeWork NSW and TAFE NSW.

Organisers encourage residents to come along for a chat and find out about the support available, with a morning tea provided.

The event will be held from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday, September 17 at the Memorial Hall and Multipurpose Centre (RSL Pavillion) 96 Molesworth Street, Tenterfield.

For further information please contact Kate Woodbridge, nbn local manager on email at katewoodbridge@nbnco.com.au.