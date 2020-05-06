Aerodrome sold to group of aviators for development

AFTER years of negotiation the sale of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome has gone ahead and is now owned by Evans Head Airpark Pty Ltd.

The company consists a group of passionate aviators and supporters of the aviation industry who said they have a vision to preserve the heritage value and significance of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.

With Hanlon Consulting group on board, there are plans to develop the commercial and recreational aerodrome with small scale commercial uses and community facilities included in the ambitious plan.

The site’s military aviation museum will continue to operate.

The big changes include 85 residential lots, 23 commercial and private hangars, an aircraft maintenance hub, boutique hotel and convention centre.

Richmond Valley Council sold the site and general manager Vaughan Macdonald said they would work on creating a framework in which businesses could succeed.

Although plans are yet to be finalised, it is hoped future development at the site will bring opportunities for economic growth and employment to the Evans Head area.

He said with opportunities like the airpark on the horizon, aviation-related industries would be attracted to the area to start businesses and increase the range of employment opportunities.

“The airpark development offers more skills-based opportunities for local youth, not only in aviation, but also in tourism-related industries,” Mr Macdonald said.

“We look forward to the next chapter for the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome, as we are sure it will continue to be a piece of land Council will have some involvement with, including as an ongoing supporter of the events and activities which occur there each year, and as a regulator when the time comes for the Evans Head Airpark group to move forward with its development plans.”

Richmond Valley Council is the assessment body with the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel being the determining body. Further details on about the development at www.evansheadairpark.com.au/