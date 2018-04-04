Aerial shark spotting underway

SHARKS GALORE: About 20 large sharks were spotted off Byron Bay this morning by the NSW DPI's aerial contractor feeding on large schools of baitfish.

DAILY shark-spotting from helicopters began last weekend on the North Coast as part of the NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy.

The shark-spotting began as Queenslanders made their way south for the school holidays, and will continue for the NSW school holidays.

"The timing of the Queensland and NSW holidays means helicopter aerial surveillance will occur every day, weather permitting, from South Ballina to Point Danger and back ... until April 29,” said Dr Geoff Allan, the NSW Department of Primary Industries' deputy director of general fisheries.

"Information on sharks is relayed from our helicopters to the local beach authorities and our SharkSmart App and @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.

"Our trials of SMART drumlines are continuing every day, weather permitting, between Evans Head and Lennox Head.

"SMART drumlines have been highly effective for catching target sharks ... which are then tagged before released further out to sea.”

The measures of the Shark Management Strategy are in addition to the second trial of shark nets at Seven Mile, Sharpes, Shelly and Lighthouse beaches.