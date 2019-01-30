Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AEC travel bill exploded during Federal MP citizenship crisis
AEC travel bill exploded during Federal MP citizenship crisis LUKAS COCH
Politics

Hidden cost of MP citizenship crisis revealed

by Matthew Killoran
30th Jan 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIDDEN cost of the citizenship crisis that engulfed parliament has been revealed, with the Australian Electoral Commission's travel costs exploded.

The Australian Electoral Commission’s travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights. Picture: Istock
The Australian Electoral Commission’s travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights. Picture: Istock

The AEC's travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights as staff crisscrossed the nation to deal with the subsequent by-elections.

The commission's total travel bill for 2017-18 rose to $2.8 million once $310,000 in international flights and $1.4 million in accommodation were included.

Domestic and international business-class flights totalling more than $350,000 were racked up during this time.

The AEC said the spike was largely due to the citizenship by-elections.

During the 45th parliament, 15 federal politicians were revealed to have been dual citizens and therefore ineligible to hold their seats. This sparked seven by-elections for the House of Representatives.

Only three of the by-elections - in Batman, Bennelong and Barnaby Joyce's New England - were held in the 2017-18 financial year. But the financial year included preparation for another five polls in Longman, Braddon, Mayo, Perth and Fremantle.

More Stories

Show More
aec travel bill editors picks federal mp citizenship crisis politics

Top Stories

    All you need to know about the nbn but were afraid to ask

    premium_icon All you need to know about the nbn but were afraid to ask

    News IF YOU'RE confused about the nbn and what it really means for you, you're not alone. We decided to get an expert to explain it all.

    Tribute to kind man who loved family, friends and flowers

    premium_icon Tribute to kind man who loved family, friends and flowers

    News Much-loved Lismore man Ronald McMahon has passed away, aged 88

    Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    premium_icon Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    News Horrific conditions are pushing farmers to the brink

    Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    premium_icon Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    News Lismore shop had been run by three generations of the same family