Advocacy groups fight state funding cuts

FIGHING BACK: Eliseo Ivan Urrea gets information about NSW Governments plan to axe disability advocacy funding from July 2018 at the Quad in Lismore with Ability Advocacy manager Doug Hollingworth, Daisi support co-ordinator Isaac Reed and adovcaties co-ordinator Pauline Burke. Marc Stapelberg

STATE Government cuts to disability advocacy services took centre stage at the International Day of People with Disability celebrations yesterday.

Ability Advocacy and DAISI set up on the Lismore Quad collecting signatures to fight the funding cuts to their services.

Manager of Ability Advocacy Doug Hollingworth said come June 30, 2018, they will lose a third of their funding to the NDIS.

"This means we are going to have to lay off staff, we are going to have to say to clients sorry we can no longer help you," Mr Hollingworth said.

"We are going to have to reduce the number of people that we can support."

One Ability Advocacy client was extremely concerned about the cuts as she had worked hard for four years to receive assistance.

"My advocate is my only help, so if I lose her then I lose my ability to advocate for myself," she said.

"It is really going to impact me badly, I can't do all the stuff required to be on the new NDIS."

CEO of DAISI Jonanne McLean said the cuts could mean they have to close their shop front in Ballina.

"Unfortunately, the NSW Government hasn't coordinated the ends of that funding so a lot of stuff finishes the same date, creating a cliff," Mrs McLean said.

Mr Hollingworth hoped the Stand By Me campaign would help persuade the NSW Government change its mind.

"We're looking for people to support us," he said.