Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

There has been a lot of interest in this South Lismore property. Contributed

WHEN it comes to buying a house for under $350,000 in the 2480 postcode, some properties in Lismore and Goonellabah are offering exceptional value.

But it also means first home buyers need to be quick on their feet or they could miss out as investors continue to swoop in and snap them these residential bargains.

According to property experts RP Data, there are currently 10 properties listed for sale in Lismore under $350,000, while Goonellabah has 16 residential homes on the market.

LJ Hooker Lismore agent Clint McCarthy said a renovated four bedroom, one bathroom property at 116 Casino St, South Lismore, listed for $299,000, saw 10 groups show an interest just after the property was advertised for sale.

He said the raised house, which sits on a level 771sqm block, has already attracted a great deal of attention.

"We had six groups through on Saturday, one on Sunday and four earlier in the week,” he said.

"You simply can't get many properties for under $300,000.”

Several offers had already been made on the property, despite its location in the flood zone, he said.

Mr McCarthy said the buyers of this kind of property were evenly split between first home buyers and investors.

"First home buyers can't delay in this market,” he said.

"It's helpful if you can get your finances in order so you can move quickly when you need to.”

Properties which are move-in ready are always high on the list of first-home buyers and investors, he said.

"Investors are coming in and with this kind of property they can get $350 to $360 a week, so it makes a great return on investment,” Mr McCarthy said.

"Of course not all properties will be like this but because it's a genuine four bedroom home it can generate this type of return.”

He said the property - which has a new kitchen and polished floorboards - also has French doors to the veranda and is light and airy inside.

Meanwhile, up the hill in Goonellebah, Patch & Taylor have a property at 18 Carlton Ave.

The light and bright residence comprises three bedrooms, one bathroom and one garage space and is set on a 599sqm block.

At 507 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, Ray White Lismore have a three bedroom, one bathroom property on a whacking 809sqm on the market for $319,000.