Advice on how to ride the wave of success

WAVE OF SUCCESS: Seven time world women's champion and chair of Surfing Australia Layne Beachley AO will be sharing her stories of success and overcoming adversity with a positive mindset to Northern Rivers business leaders at the Richmond Club in Ballina on Friday evening. Surfing Australia

WHEN seven times world surfing champion Layne Beachley AO paddles out, everyone in the water sits up and takes notice.

It's the same when she gives one her inspiring motivational presentations.

Tonight Ms Beachley will share her stories about sustaining success, overcoming challenge and maintaining a winning mindset when she presents as the keynote speaker to Northern Rivers business leaders attending the Richmond Club's event at the Ballina RSL tonight.

Not only is she the founder and director of her own foundation, Aim For The Stars, Ms Beachley is also the Chairperson of Surfing Australia and an Officer of the Order of Australia.

The Richmond Club's charity benefits from Ms Beachley's attendance is the Ballina Volunteer Marine Rescue, through the evening's raffle with prizes donated by businesses including Elements of Byron and T&C Surfboards

As the most successful female surfer in history, Ms Beachley was only surfer, male or female, to claim six consecutive world titles between 1998 and 2003 ans she has been inspiring young women to pick up a board and get into ocean and have fun.

After clinching a 7th world title in 2006, she retired from the ASP World Tour two years later.

Northern Star's general manager Rod Harris said it's great to have such an exciting speaker as Ms Beachley present to the Richmond Club.

Now Ms Beachley spends her time travelling nationally and internationally as a motivational speaker for some of the world's top commercial firms, She is also a trainer and facilitator of a series of workshops, igniting potential in everyone she works with.

"It's great to have someone Layne;'s calibre attend the second Richmond Club event with our business partners after the highly successful Turia Pitt event earlier this year,” he said.

"Tonight will be a great night and I know all our business partners are really looking forward to hearing Layne share her stories with us.”

Layne Beachley AO

2015 Appointment of Chairperson of Surfing Australia

2015 Officer of the Order of Australia

2014 Westpac Thought Leaders Awards Finalist

2013 #3 In Australia's Top 100 Sportswomen of All Time List

2013 #7 In Surfing Australia's Top 10 Most Influential Surfers of the last 50 years

2013 ISA World Masters Champion