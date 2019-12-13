Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

Richard and Cheryl Harris are the new owners of Kyogle Cinema.

ADVENTURER and photographer Richard Harris has climbed Mt Everest and his next challenge is running the Kyogle Cinema.

With wife Cheryl Harris, the Megalong Valley couple have purchased the cinema, opened in 1999 by Stuart and Margaret Everett.

The couple said they were good at building a business up.

“A big part of buying the cinema was to resurrect the museum.” Mr Harris said of the collection of old projectors and film memorabilia housed in a room at the cinema collected over the years by Stuart Everett.

There is even a silent Charlie Chaplin film in the archives, Mr Harris said.

Karen and Helen Everett took over running the cinema after their parents died.

Four years later when the “perfect fit” came along in terms of the Harris’, they decided to let go of the family legacy.

“It is the end of a chapter for us as the Everett family since opening the cinema in 1999, and we hope that we made Mum and Dad proud over the past few years, and that we provided the best cinema experience for you all in Kyogle,” Karen Everett said.

The Harris’ plan to renovate the cinema and the museum.

It is an easy challenge for Mr Harris who has written a book The Will To Climb about attempting to climb Mt Everest with his son Christopher Harris in 2006.

To climb Everest, the highest of all mountains, was Christopher’s ultimate dream.

This dream became a reality when businessman and adventurer Dick Smith funded an expedition. A successful climb by Christopher would make him the youngest person to reach the summit of Mt Everest.

Unfortunately the expedition was beset with disasters. Everest claimed the lives of two expedition members and almost that of famous cameraman Lincoln Hall, author of Dead Lucky, who died of asbestos poisoning in 2012.

Mr Harris’ book is on sale at the cinema for $20 and the doco will be screened when the couple have found their feet in their new business.

They plan to catalogue the museum pieces.

“I’m passionate about preserving things,” Mr Harris said.

“I ran a company that looked after archive footage.”

December/January films include Playing With Fire, Knives Out, Dr Dolittle, Cats, Bad Boys 3 and Little Women.

More details at kyoglecinemas.com.au