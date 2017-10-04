Adventure Atlas recommends Northern Rivers by the book

BY THE BOOK: Several coastal areas and exciting activities on offer along the Northern Rivers are recommended in the new Lonely Planet Atlas of Adventure, which will be launched on October 5.

NORTHERN Rivers activities ranging from surfing to diving, kayaking and snorkelling feature in the Lonely Planet's new Atlas of Adventure.

The guide showcases the very best outdoor experiences in more than 150 countries across the globe and features beach-based activities along the northern NSW coast.

The guide comprises inspiring photography, maps, interviews and expert authors and claims to be the ultimate introduction to a thrilling new world of adventure.

A Lonely Planet spokesperson said they tracked down our most adventure-loving experts, wherever they happened to be.

"We asked them to share their tips for the best places to experience thrilling outdoor activities,” they said.

"This book is the result: an alphabetically ordered romp around the globe, highlighting the best outdoor pursuits you can enjoy in each country.”

The Atlas includes everywhere it's currently feasible to set your intrepid foot the spokesperson said.

Northern Rivers acitvies features include surfing, "Lennox Head, near beautiful Byron Bay, is one of many surfing hotspots on the NSW coast,”; paddling and kyacking, "Superb sea kayaking is found all along NSW's shoreline, from Byron Bay and Ballina in the north,”; and diving and snorkelling, "Julian Rocks Marine Park, by Byron Bay, is famed for whales, dolphins, leopard sharks and turtles”.

RRP $44.95 from all good bookshops.