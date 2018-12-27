‘Uber for adult industry’ launched in Queensland

Gold Coast entrepreneur Jasmine Robson has launched her new app PeachE. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

A LEADING Gold Coast entrepreneur has launched an Australian first app which has been described as "Airbnb for exotic dancers".

PeachE, a peer-to-peer platform for adult party entertainers, has this week kicked off on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

PeachE allows users to book freelancers offering a number of different services including topless and nude poker dealing, waitressing and exotic dancing, showing options based on availability, and price range.

The cheeky app, named after the butt shaped emoji, will also allow both users and freelancers to rate each other in a system similar to Uber.

"Decades of experience in the adult industry has shown there to be a real demand for this type of peer-to-peer platform," Gold Coast entertainment mogul and PeachE developer Jasmine Robson said.

"We want freelancers to be able to have more control of the services they offer and the price that they charge based on their skills, experience, titles and popularity," Ms Robson said.

The business model removes agencies who have traditionally served as a middle man in the industry.

Those making a booking must also be verified by a license or passport.

The PeachE was developed after Jasmine Robson saw there was a need in the adult entertainment industry.

"We want users to be able to book entertainers directly and to be confident that who they book is who turns up for the booking," she said.

"The rating system also ensures there is accountability and there is an incentive for everyone to be on their best behaviour.

"It is similar to what Uber did for the taxi industry. Make it better, safer and a more enjoyable experience for all involved."

Already the app has 60 active, fully verified freelancer accounts ready to accept work on the Gold Coast and Brisbane alone and more than 150 freelance accounts awaiting set-up completion for verification.