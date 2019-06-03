Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two-year-old J.J. stole the show on The Voice on Sunday night.
Two-year-old J.J. stole the show on The Voice on Sunday night.
TV

Singing toddler steals show on The Voice

by Bronte Coy
3rd Jun 2019 8:30 AM

FORGET the contestants - last night's winner of The Voice was undoubtedly an adorable toddler.

Before Sydney-based singer Rebecca Selley had even performed, her two-year-old son, J.J., could be heard calling out "go Mummy!" from the side of the stage.

 

J.J. cheered on his mum from backstage.
J.J. cheered on his mum from backstage.

When Rebecca finished - and turned all four judges' chairs - Kelly Rowland asked if she could meet the little boy.

J.J. was prompted to pick which judge Rebecca should go with, and he confidently pointed at Boy George. "This one," he said, adding: "Come visit us, please," sparking plenty of laughter from the audience.

 

J.J. and his mum, Rebecca.
J.J. and his mum, Rebecca.

It took only a small amount of encouragement before J.J. then joined Kelly in a duet of Let It Go, from the movie Frozen - the song that has been stuck in everyone's head for around five years now.

The cute moment was a huge hit with viewers, with plenty taking to Twitter to declare J.J. the highlight of the show.

 

 

The other big moment in last night's episode happened when former Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen made a triumphant return to the spotlight, performing for the first time in five years.

The 22-year-old wowed the crowd with his stunning rendition of Adele's Hello, also managing to turn all four coaches' chairs in the process.

 

The Voice continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 9

channel 9 television the voice 2019 the voice australia

Top Stories

    Men accused of bizarre murder attempt to face trial

    premium_icon Men accused of bizarre murder attempt to face trial

    Council News THEY'RE accused of involvement in a kidnapping and attempted murder where one man was seriously burnt and later found on the side of Kyogle Rd.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    premium_icon Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    Weather Snow and sleet highly likely in Northern NSW tonight and tomorrow

    • 3rd Jun 2019 10:30 AM
    7 major projects and what they will unlock

    premium_icon 7 major projects and what they will unlock

    Community Some of the biggest local projects, all with enormous potential

    • 3rd Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    New Indian restaurant to tempt us

    premium_icon New Indian restaurant to tempt us

    News New restaurant to rise in former bakery