Firefighters have rescued a cat that was trapped in a tight space.
Firefighters have rescued a cat that was trapped in a tight space.
Adorable rescue: Cat saved by Lismore firefighters

Liana Turner
8th Jan 2019 9:30 AM
FIREFIGHTERS were called to rescue a cat in a tight situation overnight.

Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer James Connors said they were called to the Alexander Pde, North Lismore, property shortly before 9pm on Monday.

He said a cat had become trapped in a wall cavity at the home.

"(Firefighters) were there for about 45 minutes," Mr Connors said.

"They just used specialised equipment to cut it out of the wall."

Mr Connors said it was not clear how the cat had gotten into the wall, nor how thankful the feline was for being removed from its hiding place.

He said the cat was found to be in good health when it was freed.

