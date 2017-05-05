Adopt an allergy, be aware and show you care

Can you give up your favourate foods and eat like you have an allergy for the day?

ADOPT an allergy for a day to raise awareness and understand the challenges that allergy suffers deal with day to day.

With Food Allergy Week set to begin on May 14, Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia is calling on Australians to join together to 'be aware and show you care'.

Australia has one of the highest rates of food allergies in the world with approximately 650,000 Australians currently living with a diagnosed food allergy.

"It is essential for Australians to know the signs and symptoms of when a food allergy occurs,” said A&AA CEO Maria Said

"Food Allergy Week is about helping keep people with food allergy safe by making Australians allergy aware.”

There are many ways in which people can participate in Food Allergy Week to show their support.

From something as simple as changing your profile picture or painting a fingernail to donating money or participating in the adopt an allergy challenge.

To donate, text ALLERGY to 0455021021 and for more information visit www.foodallergyaware.com.au