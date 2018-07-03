Administrators appointed to assess service provider FSG

A STATEMENT has been released regarding troubled service provider FSG and the appointment of administrators.

The statement follows:

The Directors of FSG Australia have appointed John Park and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting as voluntary administrators, effective June 30, 2018.

The Directors of FSG Australia have advised that the appointment of voluntary administrators was made after full consideration of FSG Australia's obligations and its duties to ensure it acts in the best interests of stakeholders.

The administrators note that FSG Australia has recently formed an independent partnership with CPL, a disability support services business with operations throughout Queensland and Northern NSW. From July 1 this year, the support of FSG customers will transfer to CPL, which will provide certainty of service to all of FSG's more than 1500 customers receiving disability support services. CPL has also said it will seek to offer employment to many FSG staff.

The administrators will assess the financial position of FSG Australia. The administrators intend to work with FSG Australia management and staff in a way that protects the value for creditors and ensures seamless care for customers.

John Park, Leader Australia, Corporate Finance & Restructuring, FTI Consulting, said: "We will undertake an assessment of the financial position and ongoing viability of the company and its business operations.

"As administrators, we will act independently at all times and will work to protect the value for creditors. FSG Australia management is working in partnership with CPL to ensure that customers continue to receive high-quality care. We will support FSG Australia in continuing to operate the business during the transition period,” he said.

Rhys Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, CPL, said: "FSG is a large and complex organisation with many different services and funding types. CPL has been working tirelessly since we became aware of the FSG situation to understand all of their different disability services and employees, to ensure continuity of support.

"CPL has been focussed on reassuring disability customers of their support and reassuring employees to continue with their amazing service delivery.

"CPL is working closely with the administrators to ensure employees can continue to be employed and paid to deliver services to FSG's disability customers. CPL continues to take every opportunity possible to provide employment to as many FSG employees as possible,” he said.

The administrators will provide a high level update at the first creditors meeting which will be held on July 11.