No place like home for eager Crows – or Suns

HOME, sweet home. And don't the Crows love it.

Adelaide last night started its unprecedented four-week stand at Adelaide Oval wiping away the horrible memory of when it last played at home - and was forced out its comfort zone by Collingwood.

The commanding 48-point win against Gold Coast - the team transferring and selling home games as far as China while waiting for the Commonwealth Games caravan to disappear into the sunset - marks the 11th consecutive victory against the Suns.

This non-existent rivalry could be played anywhere and it still would be a case of Adelaide wins the premiership points, Gold Coast can count the frequent flyer points.

To deny the Suns a point on the scoreboard for the first 18 minutes and 54 seconds - until former Crow Jarryd Lyons' kick hit a post - tells how much this duel still lacks.

Gold Coast's first two goals were from Adelaide's silly defensive turnovers. There was not a Suns' goal from a creative play until the 48th minute when the Crows had eight.

While Suns fans (there are a few) wait for their team to reappear in south-east Queensland after a 10-week world tour, Crows supporters will be grateful all that disappeared against Collingwood a fortnight ago is back in force.

The captain, Taylor Walker, was taking strong marks and kicking goals ... until the key forward was feeling hamstring pain in the second term.

Club champion and All-Australian Matt Crouch is back, after a three-week stint on the sidelines with those hamstring injuries that are just too common this AFL season.

His appetite for the ball is insatiable as ever (14 in the first term, even if the disposal was a bit rusty at first).

Lead ruckman Sam Jacobs commanded the Oval's centre circle - his centre circle - again.

There is more and more to like to Wayne Milera at half-back this season rather than at half-forward.

There is always so much to admire when key defender Daniel Talia gets into a "lock down" mood on a highly rated (or big-salary commanding) forward, such as Tom Lynch. Talia did not concede a score to the free-agency target.

Home, sweet home. Adelaide will not move for the next three weeks, playing Carlton, Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval to potentially (no, almost certainly) have a 7-2 win-loss record by May 18 (just as it did last season).

Gold Coast still has another 9240 kilometres to travel - with stops in Ballarat and Shanghai, China - before the Suns can return to Metricon Stadium on June 2 hoping they can make their home become remembered for football success rather than as a Commonweath Games venue.

There is no place like home ... as the Crows know and the Suns are waiting to remember.