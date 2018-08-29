36ers’ big start to new season

THE Adelaide 36ers have announced their pre-season schedule, which will include a home game against the Cairns Taipans at Titanium Security Arena on Tuesday, September 25.

This will be the first chance Sixers fans will have to see US import Jacob Wiley, alongside other new recruits Harry Froling and Jack McVeigh, making their debuts in Adelaide.

The day will deliver double the action, with Adelaide Lightning taking the court at 4.30pm in the curtain raiser, before the Sixers battle it out with the Taipans on centre court at 6.30pm.

Sixers CEO Ben Kavenagh said the team was pleased to be able to provide Adelaide fans with a chance to see their team live before the season officially starts on October 11.

"We're thrilled to be able to give 36ers fans a taste of what to expect for the 2018-19 NBL season," he said.

"The night promises to be a lot of fun for families and a great chance for members and fans to reconnect with the club and meet the news faces."

Adult members will enjoy a half-price ticket, while juniors get free entry to the clash and there will be a chance to meet the players after the game.

The home game is just one part of the club's exciting pre-season schedule, which reaches its pinnacle when the club takes on NBA side the Utah Jazz on October 5 in Salt Lake City, as part of seven NBLxNBA pre-season games announced in June.

Before embarking on their US tour, the Sixers will launch their competitive pre-season against the Perth Wildcats in Perth from September 7-9.

The Sixers will also compete in the NBL Pre-season Blitz tournament, with dates still to be confirmed.

Earlier this week, Sixers star Nathan Sobey headed to Sydney to unveil the team's new season kit.