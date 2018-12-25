Sixers all business on Boxing Day

Majok Deng on his way to 17 points for Adelaide against Cairns on the weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty

Fourth spot is up for grabs when Adelaide steps onto the big stage in Melbourne on Boxing Day but coach Joey Wright says the 36ers will ignore the hype and be all business against the defending champions.

With United, Sydney and Perth building a buffer at the top of the ladder, the 36ers are one win behind Brisbane in the race for fourth spot going into today's game at Melbourne Arena.

"No different to how I look at any other game," Wright said.

"I definitely don't have higher emotions from one game versus another, I want to absolutely win every single match, no matter who it is.

Adelaide coach Joey Wright during the 36ers win over the Cairns Taipans at Titanium Security Arena on December 22. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

"We've got to win, it's no secret, so hopefully we don't let anything slip and just get it done."

Both teams are taking winning form into the clash with Melbourne overhauling Sydney to win by five points on Sunday and the Sixers holding on against Cairns to also win by five on Saturday.

"We didn't play the best basketball but we still got the win, some nights you're going to lose by 20 playing like that," Wright said.

"So we're happy with the win and we'll try to see why we're not doing the things we need to do."

One major issue for the team this season has been its free-throw shooting and on Saturday the Sixers were lucky to escape with a win after going 18/31 from the line.

"If we're not converting from the line we can't make runs," Wright said.

The major positive was the return to form of Majok Deng who had 17 points in 21 minutes including three three-pointers.

"It's been building, I thought he played really well up in Brisbane and his training before that has been going well, and the last quarter of the Wollongong game," Wright said.

"Me and him sat down and talked about that, from the practice before the Wollongong game to that last quarter and Brisbane and this game, I think he's back where we'd like him to be."

The 17 points was Deng's season-high and he said he was starting to rediscover his confidence.

"It's trusting the training I do outside of the games and keep believing in my shots, because my teammates and the coaching staff keep telling me 'we believe in you, just go out and have fun', so it's good to see a couple of the shots go down," Deng said.

Adelaide is also getting a spark from point guard Adam Doyle who had six points off the bench against Cairns.

"I'm very happy with him, he's giving us some stability at the point guard role and doing a great job organising," Wright said.

"His speed - he's using it, he looks really good, we've been wanting him to step up, we gave him some challenges and he's met them and that's what it's about."

Adelaide players ended their Christmas celebrations early to fly to Melbourne yesterday and will return on Thursday to take on the New Zealand Breakers at home on Sunday.

MELBOURNE UNITED V ADELAIDE 36ERS

Melbourne Arena

Wednesday, 7.20pm

TV: Fox Sports

Likely starters:

Melbourne:

Casper Ware

Josh Boone

Chris Goulding

David Barlow

Mitch McCarron

Adelaide:

Daniel Johnson

Nathan Sobey

Jacob Wiley

Ramone Moore

Demitrius Conger