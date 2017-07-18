Additional funding for six flood-affected areas

DISASTER RELIEF: Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged.

A FURTHER six flood affected areas are now eligible to receive disaster financial funds following a one-in 40 year flood earlier this year.

Tenterfield residents affected by storms and floods from March 12 are now eligible to receive some disaster relief.

Assistance is being provided under the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) to several NSW towns including Lismore and Richmond Valley.

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan yesterday announced disaster assistance for six additional areas in response to storm and flood affected areas.

"The assistance will support storm and flood affected communities in the local government areas of Kempsey, Nambucca, Shellharbour, Tenterfield, Wingecarribee and Wollongong,” Mr Keenan said.

New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said the announcement took the total number of disaster declared local government areas to 10 and will speed up the recovery process in communities affected by the disaster.

"This assistance will allow local governments to get on with the job of rebuilding damaged infrastructure, like roads,” Mr Grant said.

Assistance available under the NDRRA may include:

- Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

- Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

- Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations

- Freight subsidies for primary producers

- Grants to eligible non-profit organisations

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au.