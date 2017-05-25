Additional flood recovery grants announced for our farmers

FLOOD recovery grants have been extended to additional communities severely affected by the recent North Coast floods, Page MP Kevin Hogan has announced.

"Beef and sugar cane farmers in the Richmond Valley LGA and passionfruit and soybean producers in Kyogle LGA can now apply for grants of up to $10,000, with soybean growers in the Richmond Valley LGA, who were particularly hit hard, are eligible for grants of up to $15,000," he said.

"Beef farmers, as well as banana and soybean growers, in Ballina LGA can also apply for grants of up to $10,000.

"Many farms were affected by the flood, with lots of fencing and machinery damaged or destroyed.

"Grants for farmers in these areas were the missing piece in helping to rebuild our community.

"These grants will help our farmers get back on their feet."

The recovery grants are under the Category C Flood Assistance that has already been provided to primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in the Lismore area.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au