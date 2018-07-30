Menu
Zucchini fritters.
Food & Entertainment

Add some zest to your zucchini fritters

by WEEKEND COOK: MAGGIE COOPER
30th Jul 2018 1:00 PM

Zucchini was unknown to most Australians in the 60s and 70s, until the much-needed influence of Italian and Greek post-war migrants started to spread. Prior to that we chose from beans, peas and cabbage, cooked until grey.

Fast forward a few years and we now use zucchini in many ways, including cakes and savoury muffins. These tasty little vegetarian fritters rely on lemon zest and grated haloumi cheese for flavour.

Up the flavour stakes by serving the fritters with a lemony, garlicky yoghurt sauce. They are delicious with a simple salad or steamed vegetables on the side. A good squeeze of lemon over the lot wouldn't go astray either.

ZUCCHINI HALOUMI FRITTERS

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

6 medium-sized zucchini, coarsely grated

 

250g haloumi, grated

 

1 small brown onion, peeled and finely diced

 

1/2 cup plain flour

 

Juice and zest of a lemon

 

2 large free-range eggs

 

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives, divided

 

1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

 

Black pepper, to taste

 

1/2 cup plain greek yoghurt

 

1 clove garlic, minced

METHOD

Place grated zucchini in a bowl and press firmly with paper towels to remove some of the liquid. Add haloumi, onion, flour, lemon zest, eggs, half the chopped chives, parsley and pepper. Mix to combine.

Form into 12 medium-sized patties and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

While fritters are chilling, combine yoghurt, lemon juice and garlic in a small bowl and refrigerate. Heat some peanut oil in a frypan to medium hot. Fry fritters in batches until golden brown on both sides; keep warm while you cook the remainder.

Sprinkle with remaining chopped chives and serve with the yoghurt sauce on the side.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

