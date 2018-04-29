Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific (www.ausflorapacific.com.au)
Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific (www.ausflorapacific.com.au) Ausflora Pacific
Lifestyle

Add flair with striking foliage

by IN MY GARDEN, WORDS: ANGIE THOMAS
29th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

Foliage colour is an easy way to provide long lasting, eye-catching focal points in the garden.

Leucadendrons are very attractive, hardy shrubs in the protea family that are valued for their colourful 'bracts', which are modified leaves that surround a small flower. The range of leucadendrons available is extensive and includes plants with stunning burgundy, red, silver, yellow or lime green colouring.

Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific with striking variegated foliage and beautiful buttery yellow blooms in spring.

Here are some tips to help keep your leucadendrons looking fantastic:

Feeding: Leucadendrons will appreciate a feed at the beginning of autumn and spring with Dynamic Lifter.

Pruning: To keep compact and tidy, prune after flowering.

Vase display: 30-50cm stems can also be used as cut 'flowers' that will last for several weeks. They look particularly beautiful when teamed with proteas in a vase.

floral arrangement foliage gardening leucadendrons plants protea family
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Do you need a furry new friend in your life?

    Do you need a furry new friend in your life?

    Pets & Animals THE perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into your life will take place next weekend.

    Senior citizens strut their stuff in fashion parade

    Senior citizens strut their stuff in fashion parade

    News Retirement village residents prove you can look glamorous at any age

    Time to have your say on pesticide use

    Time to have your say on pesticide use

    Council News Council asks for your feedback on pest management policy

    Lismore ambulance station in recovery

    premium_icon Lismore ambulance station in recovery

    Health Service has not operated from their station for sixteen months

    Local Partners