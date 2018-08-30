Adaptive surfer wins division at the Duke's

BYRON Bay champion adaptive surfer Mark "Mono” Stewart has racked up another victory in his division at the Duke's Ocean Fest Championships in Hawaii.

Competing in the shadow of approaching hurricane Lane, Mono was awarded the highest heat score of 18.5 for the whole contest and thanked everyone back at home, "Deb and Takara for the support. And Cara and the whole Access Surf crew for another awesome event”.

Surfers from 15 nations took part with the competition capped at 80 competitors. Fellow Australian surfer Matt Formston won the blind surfing division.

Mono competes in the AS2 division, having lost one of his legs to cancer as a teenager.

"The highlight for me this year was being asked to present the flower lei to the statue of Duke Kahanamoku, the Hawaiian surfer who popularised the sport around the world,” he said.

While there, he was invited to be part of the new six-person International Adaptive Surfing Committee, which will look at unifying the ever-growing sport.

"There are now more than 20 adaptive surf competitions around the world. It's great to be here at the grassroots and start to get some organisation around scheduling and rules,” he said.

Next up for Mono are three competitions in America including the world titles later this year.