Adaptive surfer wins back-to-back titles

STOKED: Mark Stewart with wife Debbie and daughter Takara after his win at the Nudie Australia Adaptive Surfing Titles.

BYRON Bay's adaptive surfer Mark 'Mono' Stewart claimed his second Adaptive Australian AS2 Category title on the weekend at the Nudie Australia Adaptive Surfing Titles at Kingscliff Beach.

Local surfer Dave Munk also won the Australian title in the AS3 (Upright Waveski) category.

Twenty two surfers competed in the small but clean conditions, with the first women's competition included this year.

Aside from being the Australian champion, Mr Stewart is also the world champion in his category and believes in the power of surfing to do good in the world and make a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.

Mr Stewart lost his leg in 1976 and is now a tireless campaigner for the sport.

"It was amazing to win again as there were competitors from every state," Mr Stewart said.

"But the best thing was seeing all the juniors and other adaptive surfers there to have a look at the competition.

"Surfing is such a cheap sport to get involved in and it's a great leveller."

Byron Bay Boardriders president Neil Cameron was at Kingscliff to support his surfing mate.

"It was inspirational to see so many competitors getting into the surf," Mr Cameron said. "There were blind surfers and surfers with only 5% vision, which means basically they could see the lip of the wave but not down the line.

"And the scoring is really encouraging for the competitors as they score points for attempting a manoeuvre as well as landing it."

Mr Cameron said Mick Fanning was also on hand supporting Barney Miller, a quadriplegic surfer.

Mr Miller took out the AS5 Assisted division as the tide was turning and he did not stop smiling all day.

"Many of these people have had tragic accidents and consequently can suffer from depression and it's terrific to see them getting a positive lift to their life from getting into surfing," Mr Cameron said.

Mono is now off to the Mentawi Islands to prepare for the Dukes Event in Hawaii later this year.